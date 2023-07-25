SANTA MARIA — Guadalupe Buddhist Church will hold its 2023 Obon Festival on Sunday, July 30, from 12 to 6 p.m. at Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Dr., Santa Maria.

The GBC festival has been held annually since the Japanese American community returned to the area after World War II, with the two-year exception of the COVID-19 pandemic years, and it is a favorite local event.

The family-friendly event will feature entertainment, a silent auction, a raffle, and Japanese food.

Ichimi Daiko will perform from 4:10 to 4:50 p.m. Bon Odori is from 5 to 6 p.m. There will also be martial arts demonstrations and a bonsai exhibit.

Pre-sale dinners (teriyaki chicken, rice and edamame) are $17. Food, including sushi and udon, will also be available for purchase on-site.

Raffle tickets are $5 each. The top ten prizes are cash; first prize is $1,500.

For more information, call (805) 343-1053 or visit www.guadalupebuddhistchurch.org.