Mrs. Toku Takata, 94, resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., passed away peacefully on May 12, 2023, at Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Family Celebration of Life Service was held at Portofino Hotel & Marina, with Rev. Seigo Takayoshi of Gospel Venture International Church officiating.

She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Joseph Minoru Takata, and is survived by her loving family: daughter, Carol Takata; son, Henry (Ayumi) Takata; grandchildren, Shohei Sakamoto and Whitney Takata; and many nieces, nephews and relatives in Japan.

