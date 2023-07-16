SFV JACC queens (from left): Ariel Imamoto (2019-20), Kaili Inouye (2023), Kendra Motoyasu (2021) and Jaclyn Tomita (2017).

Kaili Mika Inouye, 23, has been selected as the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center’s queen for 2023.

Inouye recently graduated from UC San Diego with a master’s degree in biology. She plans to continue her job as a biology teaching and research assistant, while applying to medical school. She is interested in the fields of immunology, gastroenterology and pulmonology.

While in elementary school, Inouye played for the SFV Athletics basketball program. During her high school years, she participated in the SFV Hongwanji Buddhist Temple Junior YBA program and has memories of making mochi during mochitsuki and working in the fish booth during Obon. She has also participated in the Rising Stars program.

Inouye graduated from Louisville High School in Simi Valley. Not only was she a star athlete in varsity cross country and in track and field, but she also served as team captain during her junior and senior years.

As an undergraduate at UCSD, she participated in the Nikkei Student Union (NSU) organization and was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.

Inouye currently coaches for the Autism Sports Project (ASP). The weekly basketball and soccer practices are conducted with the goal of having every child with autism participate and connect with peers. She also gives swimming lessons.

Her hobbies include going to the gym, running, and participating in 5K races. She also enjoys going to the beach, swimming, and paddleboarding.

Her parents, Eric and Yvonne Inouye, live in Simi Valley.