The Little Tokyo Parkinson’s Support Group at Union Church will hold their monthly meeting on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Union Church of Los Angeles, 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street) in Little Tokyo.

Margaret Yamamoto

The guest speaker, who will be addressing the group for the first time, is Dr. Margaret Yamamoto, DPT (Doctor of Physical Therapy), a board-certified neurologic clinical specialist (NCS).

She obtained her DPT from the University of Southern California in 2020 and successfully completed the USC/Rancho Los Amigos Neurologic Residency Program in 2021. She is a clinical faculty member at USC and practices in outpatient neurology.

Her main areas of practice are neuroprogressive conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis, dizziness, and headache/migraine management. She also participates in research at USC, investigating motor learning mechanisms in individuals with Parkinson’s disease.

Her topic: “The Role of Exercise and Physical Therapy in Parkinson’s Disease.”

Members, their family and friends, and any interested individuals are welcome to attend. If you have any questions, call the church Monday, Wednesday or Thursday at (213) 629-3876; Yoko Kawaguchi at (626) 571-1796; or Lorraine Arakaki at (626) 282-7366.