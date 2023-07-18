A funeral service for Miwako Hashimoto, 92-year-old, Fresno, Calif.-born Nisei who passed away on June 19, 2023, will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., Los Angeles.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Hashimoto-Elardo of Valencia, Calif., Craig and Cheryl Hashimoto; granddaughter, Sydnee Mieko Inzalaco; sisters, Michiye Hirota of Chicago, Ill. and Hisae Alice (Takeshi) Osada of Minneapolis, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Edna Hashimoto of Honolulu, Hawaii and Nancy Nishimura of Ramsey, Minn.; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives in California, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, and South Dakota.

