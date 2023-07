Kotoko Toji, 93, born in Dailen, China on April 28, 1930, resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully at Kei-Ai Los Angeles on June 18, 2023.

She is survived by her son, Michael Toji; her sister, Sumi Nakahara, in South Carolina; as well as two sisters and two brothers in Japan.

Private gathering was held on June 2 at Fukui Mortuary. She was buried at Evergreen Cemetery.

