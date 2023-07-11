January 6, 1927 – June 18, 2023

Ted Oka, 96, passed away peacefully at his home. Born in Watsonville, Calif., he moved with his father to Japan after his mother’s death at the age of 4. He attended elementary and agricultural high school, and worked in Manchuria, China. After WWII he returned to the U.S. and was drafted into the U.S. Army for the Korean War. He went to L.A. Trade Junior College and worked for the Los Angeles City Department of Airports as an architectural draftsman for 30 years before retiring in 1989. He was a devoted member of the Konko Church of Los Angeles, where he met Peggy, the love of his life and wife of 45 years. He was a member of the Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai and the California Bonsai Society.

He is survived by his son, Marc; and son-in-law, JP.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2023, at Konko Church of Gardena, 15722 Normandie Ave., Gardena, CA 90247. Burial will be private.

