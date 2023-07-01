July 17, 1933 – June 13, 2023

Marguerite Mitsue Matsumura was born in Hamakua, Hawaii on July 17, 1933, and passed away peacefully at her residence on June 13, 2023, at the age of 89. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children, Sandra (Kirk) Martin, Jayne Nishimoto, Michael (Cindy) Matsumura and Penny (Robert) Mittelbrun; grandchildren, Ryan and Craig Nishimoto, Michael and Dillon Perez, Tyler and Brandon Matsumura, Thomas Robbins, Jillian and Jami Wyman; and other relatives.

No services will be held. Family requests that koden and flowers please be omitted.

