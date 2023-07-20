Dancers at Pasadena Buddhist Temple’s 2019 Bon Odori. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

PASADENA — Pasadena Buddhist Temple, 1993 Glen Ave. in Pasadena, will hold a Mini Obon for members and friends on Sunday, July 23, from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Taiko Ichiza will perform at 5:30 p.m.

Obon dancing will start at 6 p.m. The last dance practice is on Thursday, July 20, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Dances to be performed: “Bon Odori Uta,” “Hokkaido no Abarembo” (Fisherman’s Dance), “Pokemon Ondo,” “Eija Naika,” “Hibari Ondo” (need fan), “Kangi-e,” “One Plus One,” “Shiawase Samba,” “Gassho Ondo,” “Hama Kara Mura Kara,” “Honen Bon Uta.”

Rev. Gregory Gibbs will give an official welcome. Those who want to can offer incense inside the Hondo before the dancing.

The 2023 Nisei Week Court will be introduced. There will also be a raffle drawing.

Limited food and beverage items will be sold, including shave ice. Beer Garden will be open again this year for those 21 and older.

On-site vendors this year: Filament Jewelry, Mariko III and The Third Mariko (handcrafted sewn items). You can also do your shopping from home through the Virtual Marketplace: https://www.pasadenabuddhisttemple.org/virtual-marketplace.html

Handicapped and permit parking entrance on Glen Avenue. For all other parking, enter on Wyoming Street. If you park on the street, do not block driveways.

For more information, call (626) 798-4781 or visit www.pasadenabuddhisttemple.org.