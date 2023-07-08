Member of the Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy wowed spectators with their acrobatics on Tuesday, during South Pasadena’s Festival of Balloons parade.

The annual July 4 celebration drew thousands to Mission Street through the center of town, to watch the procession of local civic groups, city leaders and state and national officials, including Congresswoman Judy Chu (right).

The parade was followed by a community fair at Garfiend Park and an evening of fireworks at South Pasadena High School.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo