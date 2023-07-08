Brian Kito, third-generation owner of Fugetsu-Do Confectionery, receives a proclamation from Eric Moon, field representative for Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, in celebration Fugetsu-Do’s 120th anniversary on June 19.

Fugetsu-Do was founded by Seiichi Kito in 1903 and the tradition of making quality mochi and manju has been handed down through the family. Fugetsu-Do and The Rafu Shimpo are the oldest businesses in Little Tokyo and both marked 120 years in operation this year.

In his proclamation Santiago said, “I commend you for your unwavering dedication to the residents of Little Tokyo and Los Angeles. Thank you for 120 years of satisfying your customers’ sweet tooth with your Japanese mochi and manju products and giving back to the Japanese American community.”