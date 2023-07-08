Hideko Hamabata Tani, 96 years old, passed away on June 21, 2023, in Escondido, Calif. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 14, 11 a.m., at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, 505 E. Third St., Los Angeles.

She was born in Manchuria, China on August 18, 1926. In 1987 she came to the United States and married Joji Tani. For the last 36 years, she lived in Pico Rivera and Escondido. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joji Tani, and survived by step-children, Elaine (James) Aeling, Patricia (Ron) Tani-Bowditch, Nancy (Thomas) Tani-Cochran and Joyce (Neal) Waner; grandchildren, Matthew and Sarah Aeling, Brian and Kevin Bowditch, Lauren and Glenn Cochran, Jocelyn (Christian) Morris, Tyler and Emily Waner; great-grandchild, Olivia Morris.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple or to the charity of your choice.

