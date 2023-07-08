Performers at Zenshuji’s 2019 Obon Carnival. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

The 65th annual Obon Carnival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, from 12 to 7 p.m. at Zenshuji Soto Mission, 123 S. Hewitt St. (between First and Second streets) in L.A.’s Little Tokyo/Arts District.

Obon service will be held both days. Cultural activities will include Bon Odori and tea ceremony. Taiko drummers will provide entertainment.

On the menu: Barbecue chicken and beef, tamales, chirashi-sushi, somen, corn, shaved ice, umeboshi and more. There will also be a white elephant sale.

Event schedule is as follows:

Saturday

12:30-4 p.m.: Tea ceremony

1:30 p.m.: Obon service

3:30 p.m.: Folk music by Matsumae Kai

4 p.m.: Okinawan music by Gurukuns

4:45 p.m.: Taiko by Zendeko

5:30 p.m.: Folk music and dance by Ban Bon Dancers and Terminal Islanders

6 p.m.: Bon Odori with Mme. Bando Hidesomi, friends and family

Sunday

12:30-4 p.m.: Tea ceremony

1:30 p.m.: Obon service

3:30 p.m.: Taiko by Taiko Center of Los Angeles

4 p.m.: Martial arts by Shorinji Kempo

4:30 p.m.: Japanese classical dance by Bando Hidesomi Co.

5 p.m.: Taiko by Zendeko

5:30 p.m.: Folk music and dance by Kawachi Ondo (Kansai Club)

6 p.m.: Raffle drawing

6:15 p.m.: Bon Odori with Zen Aerobics, Bando Hidesomi Co., friends and family

Public parking lot entrance at 428 E. Temple St. between Alameda and Vignes, adjacent to Nishi Hongwanji.

For more information, visit: http://www.zenshuji.org/