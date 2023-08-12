This photo released by Gov. Josh Green’s office shows destruction at the shoreline in Lahaina on Tuesday on Maui. Wind-driven fires swept through the historic town that was once the capital of the Hawaiian kingdom, killing at least 67 and leaving more than 1,000 buildings destroyed.

HONOLULU — Maui County authorities, who were continuing to fight a wildfire in Lahaina, issued the following update on Friday:

“As firefighting efforts continue, 12 additional fatalities have been confirmed as of 1 p.m. today amid the active Lahaina fire. This brings the death toll to 67 people.

“Thirty-six fatalities were confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Another 19 were confirmed Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

“The Lahaina fire is not yet contained.”

Additional updates were issued on Friday:

• “Firefighters continued working to extinguish flare-ups and contain fires in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui. The firefighting effort was bolstered by 21 firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department, seven supervisory personnel and four vehicles. A nine-member search-and-rescue team also arrived on island.”

• “Power was restored to all Upcountry water pumping stations today. Water will be restored after lines are flushed.”

• “County refuse collection in West Maui will resume on Friday, 8/11.”

• “Six emergency shelters are open.

Wailuku: War Memorial Gymnasium

Pukalani: Hannibal Tavares Community Center

Kahului: Maui High School, King’s Cathedral Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maui Lani and Grace Bible Church”

• “Visitors wanting to leave Maui are asked to book a flight with an airline. Travelers can book flights to Honolulu, then continue on another flight to the Mainland.”

• “A Maui Oil tanker parked on the side of the road in North Kaʻanapali provided fuel for West Maui residents from noon to 5:30 p.m., pumped 370 gallons of diesel and 2,198 gallons of gas.”

• “Food, water, supplies and clothing will be distributed to residents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. A limited supply of baby products will also be given out.”

• “A Federal Emergency Management Area search-and-rescue team with the Nevada Task Force arrived last night with two K-9 cadaver dogs.”

• “Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene items and blankets are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the War Memorial Complex. Also needed are slippers, men’s underwear, clothing, pillows, large duffel bags and storage containers.”

• “Some cell phone service was available in West Maui today. If you have a cell signal and cannot make a call, try texting instead.”

• “Twenty-five buses operating a shuttle service from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday transported more than 1,200 visitors from Kaʻanapali hotel areas to Kahului Airport. On Thursday, 14,900 visitors left on flights departing Maui.”

Lahaina’s famous 150-year-old banyan tree at Lahaina Banyan Court Park was damaged by the flames, but it is unclear whether it will survive. (Office of Gov. Josh Green)

The White House made the following announcement on Thursday: “Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Hawaii and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires beginning on Aug. 8, 2023, and continuing.

“The president’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Maui County. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

“Federal funding also is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal and emergency protective measures in Maui County, and assistance for emergency protective measures for Hawaii County.

“Lastly, federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

“Mr. Maona N. Ngwira of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

“Damage assessments are continuing, and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.

“Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.”

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in a statement, “This is a tragic day for everyone in Hawaii and the nation. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and the survivors suffering through the deadliest natural disaster the state has seen in generations.

“In the coming days — as more and more details emerge — I ask that we as a state provide all the emotional and financial support we can to the people of Lahaina and Maui. As governor of the State of Hawaii, I pledge to spare no resources to combat the destructive wildfires, shelter the displaced, treat and bring comfort to the traumatized, support our first responders, restore communication lines and enlist the aid of our federal and county partners to confront this this once-in-a-lifetime catastrophe.”

Prior to the White House announcement, Hawaii’s congressional delegation — Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz and Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda — urged Biden to act swiftly to make all federal resources available and approve any request for a presidential disaster declaration.

“We request your help to expedite all federal assistance possible to help the state recover from devastating fires in Maui and Hawaii counties,” they said in a joint letter. “Communities in both counties will need substantial support to recover from fires that are devastating some of the state’s most iconic cultural and economic centers,

“Responders on the ground may need federal support for logistics and transportation during and after the response effort, including mobilization of assistance under Emergency Management Assistance Compact and other state-to-state assistance and resources. For your reference, we are reaching out directly to the secretaries of departments with disaster and emergency authorities for relevant aid, and we will continue to update our request for federal assistance as events unfold.

“Further, we ask that you consider these disastrous fires in the formulation of any request you might make for domestic disaster funding.

“On Aug. 8, 2023, fires caught and spread under red-flag weather conditions in the Kohala region of Hawaii County, and in western and central Maui. Throughout the day, both counties were able to keep fire under control, but in the evening, the situation turned for Maui. All efforts are currently hampered by high winds, damaged infrastructure, disruptions to utilities and communications, and the fire itself.

“Notably, the Maui County Fire Department estimated approximately 100 people entered the water at the beach in Lahaina, Maui to escape the advance of the fire, hospitals are under stress to keep up with injured residents, and eyewitnesses have reported almost total devastation.

“In Hawaii County, the Kohala Ranch fire burned in excess of 600 acres of state and private land. It threatened approximately 200 homes in and around Kohala Ranch, in addition to a volunteer fire department, local transmission lines, and an AT&T Cell tower in the area. Mandatory evacuations took place for approximately 500 people. The situation is evolving, and a full report of the damage is not yet possible.

“In particular, we request your urgent attention on the following items to assist with the response on Maui and Hawaii counties:

“Issuing a federal disaster declaration upon the request of the state to enable FEMA emergency response and recovery programs; and

“Exercise of your Title 32 authority upon the request of the state to allow federal payment for the mobilization of the HI-ANG to respond to and recover from the fires.

“We are grateful for the prompt attention that the federal government has given Hawaii for prior disasters, and we hope that you will continue to support our state’s needs in response to these most recent disastrous fires.”

People trying to locate loved ones who may be impacted by the fires can call the American Red Cross hotline at 1-800-733-2767.