Elaine Hisae Komai, 72-year-old, Santa Monica-born, and resident of Temple City, Calif., passed away peacefully on July 21, 2023.

After graduating from high school, she enrolled as a student at Pasadena City College, where she earned an Associate’s Degree and eventually found work in the school’s Facilities and Safety/Police Services departments. After being employed at PCC for over 30 years, she took advantage of early retirement to travel, contribute financially to many charities, and keep track of her favorite sports teams.

Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Hiroshi and Lillie (Yamato) Komai. She is survived by her brother, Dale Shigeru Komai, and other relatives.

Private gathering was held on July 31 at Fukui Mortuary.

