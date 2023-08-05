Kim Masumiya, 73-year-old Sansei born and residing in Los Angeles, passed away on June 13, 2023. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 9, 11 a.m. at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St. in Los Angeles. Please RSVP at www.KimMasumiya.com. The family kindly requests casual/aloha attire.

She is lovingly survived by her beloved husband, Asao; children, Maryn (Shawn Sahara) Masumiya, Gavin and Garret Masumiya; brother, Gary (Barbara) Kamoto; aunt, Yukie Gotanda; nieces, Kimiko Kamoto, Susan Thomas; cousins, other relatives, and her many friends and students.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441