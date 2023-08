Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) posted this photo on Aug. 12 with the following message: “I’m on Maui today with Gov. Josh Green, Rep. Jill Tokuda and the leaders of SBA, FEMA and U.S. Fire to assess the fire damage and meet with survivors. The devastation is heartbreaking, and it’s all hands on deck to make sure Maui communities have the support they need.”