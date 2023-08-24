King’s Hawaiian Restaurants has announced that 10% of all sales from now until Aug. 25 will be donated to Maui Food Bank to help wildfire victims.

Maui Food Bank’s goal is to provide 100,000 meals.

In addition to food items such as 808 Mochi Donut and Pork Belly Loco Modo (Sepulveda location only), King’s offers merchandise such as a Spam musubi shirt and tote bag.

King’s Hawaiian Bakery & Restaurant is located at 2808 Sepulveda Blvd. in Torrance and can be reached at (310) 530-0050. The Local Place is located at 18605 S. Western Ave. in Gardena and can be reached at (310) 523-3233.

For more information, visit https://www.khbakery.com/.