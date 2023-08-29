GARDENA — A buffet dinner and concert to raise funds to assist those affected by the recent wildfires on the island of Maui will be held this Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

The event is co-presented by One Ohana Collective and GVJCI. Among the restaurants participating are Auntie Maile’s Hawaiian, The Loft, Aloha Pizza & Shave Ice, South Bay Rice Things, Cherrystones and Friends of the Vine.

Brian Yamamoto

“Many here in the Southern California Japanese American community have deep ties to Hawaiian culture – music, food and family,” said Brian Yamamoto of the band Elemental Funk, who will be the featured performers at the event. “We have all been deeply moved by the tragic wildfires. Many of us know friends and family that have lost homes, businesses and lives.”

The event will also include a beer garden, dessert bar, an auction, a raffle, and T-shirts.

VIP happy hour with pupus, drinks and preferred concert seating from 4 to 5 p.m. Livestream from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (www.youtube.com/@gvjci)

The cost of the dinner and show is $75 per person or $800 for a table for eight. To purchase tickets or for more information, call Yamamoto at (310) 408-4730 or email bri_yama@yahoo.com.

Donations for the relief efforts can also be made at: https://gofund.me/debf6a5a

One Ohana Collective, a group of South Bay businesses and entertainers, was reeently created to provide direct support to Lahaina-area residents and small businesses.