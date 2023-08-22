Tamlyn Tomita was among the dancers participating in Long Beach Buddhist Church’s 2022 Bon Odori. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

LONG BEACH — Long Beach Buddhist Church, 2360 Santa Fe Ave. in Long Beach, will hold its Bon Odori and related activities on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 3 to 9:30 p.m.

3 to 4:30 p.m.: Hatsubon-e and Manto-e services

5 to 5:45 p.m.: Kokoro Taiko and Ryujin Taiko

5:45 to 6:30 p.m.: Ikebana demonstration

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Bon Odori

6:45 to 9 p.m. Opportunity drawing

9 p.m.: Closing ceremony

Food booths will feature festival favorites: Spam musubi, hot dogs, chlii rice and shave ice.

Tickets for opportunity drawing are $5 each. First prize: $500. Second prize: $300. Third prize: $150. Fourth prize: $100 gift card. Fifth prize: $75 gift card. Many more prizes are available.

Ondo practice on Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call (562) 426-4014 or visit www.lbbuddhistchurch.com.