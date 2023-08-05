SAN FRANCISCO — The 49th annual Nihonmachi Street Fair will take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Peace Plaza and on Post Street between Laguna and Fillmore.

This year’s event is an important comeback from a year of not being able to experience, embrace and enjoy the annual festivities. NSF will bring the Summer of Love back to Japantown and with stellar performances and activities for everyone to enjoy.

The Webster Street Summer of Love Stage has always been one of the favorite features of the fair. Since 1974, it has showcased top-notch entertainers such as Azteca, Hiroshima, the Bay Area’s Pete Escovedo and Sheila E, Jorge Santana, Malo and much more. From hip-hop to reggae, jazz to bluegrass, diverse genres of music reflect who we are and this great city.

Your emcee for both days is Ron Mureira.

Saturday, Aug. 5

12:45 p.m.: Welcome remarks

1 p.m.: Mystifiers

2 p.m.: Rebel

3 p.m.: Jennifer Surjadi and Friends

5 p.m.: The Groove Foundation

Sunday, Aug. 6

11 a.m.: Jest Jammin’

12 p.m.: Maddie B

1 p.m.: Mirage Band

2 p.m.: Night Owl

3 p.m.: Big City Revue

5 p.m.: GTC (Good Times Collective)

The Clear Channel Outdoor Stage (Peace Plaza) will highlight the various AANHPI community festivals and events that celebrates our diverse communities. Friends of Indonesia, Pistahan, Chuseok Festival, Chinatown Autumn Moon Festival, Japan Day and Nadaam (Mongolian Festival) are just a few of the fairs that take place in this great city. Representatives from the various AANHPI communities will talk about their events.

Your emcee for both days is Lorraine Mallare.

Saturday, Aug. 5

12 p.m.: West Coast Lion Dance representing Chinese culture

1 p.m.: Aloha Uke Squad representing Hawaiian culture

1:45 p.m.: Ratih Ayu representing Indonesian culture

3 p.m.: Parangal Dance Company representing Filipino culture

3:30 p.m.: Folding of 9-foot origami crane by Linda Mihara of Paper Tree

4 p.m.: Uzumaru Yosakoi representing Japanese culture

Sunday, Aug. 6

12:30 p.m.: Fang Yi representing Chinese culture

1:15 p.m.: Ger Youth Center representing Mongolian culture

1:45 p.m.: Gemelan Sekar Jaya representing Indonesian culture

3 p.m.: Urisawe representing Korean culture

4 p.m.: San Francisco Taiko Dojo representing Japanese culture

Children’s World is a special area where kids can just be kids, taking part in fun activities and games. It’s also a place where children can learn more about the Nihonmachi Street Fair. Hopefully the children will hold those memories and one day come back to volunteer their time and again inspire the next generation of NSF volunteers.

That’s how many of NSF’s Planning Committee members started. Watching, learning and then one day being part of the festival. It’s part of NSF’s mission statement: Engage and develop young Asian American Pacific Islander leaders through the development of building community that celebrates our culture and diversity.

The 2023 Northern California Cherry Blossom Queen and her court will be welcoming kids on Saturday and sharing with them Asian-inspired crafts.

Welcome to the 11th annual Doggie World. San Francisco is frequently cited as one of America’s most pet-friendly cities, especially dogs where dogs outnumber children. This year’s Doggie World will again be a special gathering place for the four-legged members of our community to join in on the fun. Local animal experts, adoption agencies. and vet professionals will be in attendance to offer tips and information.

Highlights from past year Doggie Worlds include pet vendors, rescues and adoptions, Ask the Dogtor, wagbags, pet portraits and much more.

The Asian Artisan Area has welcomed a wide variety of artistic talent from all over the Bay Area and beyond. Many artisans like Kayoko Designs and Kimochi Kai Ceramics have been participating at the Nihonmachi Street Fair for over 30 years. Many of the artisans travel throughout the U.S. to participate in various fairs.

You can see how their culture is reflected in their art. It’s a great opportunity to meet the artists and find out what inspires them.

At the Sounds of Thunder Car Show (Saturday only), you’ll be able to see close-up fabulous muscle cars from back in the day. The community’s car enthusiasts will bring out their treasures to share with fair attendees.

The first annual NSF Beer Fest, sponsored by Stella Artois, will offer 10 tap beers and five others from cans. Help preserve the environment by purchasing the reusable NSF Beer Fest (16 oz.) cup for $15. Each cup will come with tickets to redeem for one free pour, two free 4-oz. tastings and $8 refills. Supplies are limited.

Although no food will be sold at this year’s fair, attendees are encouraged to support Japantown small businesses. Place a lunch order or grab a pre-made bento from Nijiya or Super Mira and bring it back to watch performances on the two stages.

For more information, visit: https://www.nihonmachistreetfair.org/

Photos by Mark Shigenaga