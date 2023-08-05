A graveside funeral service for Takashi Takamine, 92-year-old, Compton, Calif.-born Nisei veteran of the U.S. Air Force, who passed away on July 23, 2023, in Fullerton, Calif., will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Gate 10, 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, with Rev. Masao Kodani from Senshin Buddhist Temple officiating.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Takamine; sisters, Ayako Sakaguchi, Michiko Fujimoto, Noriko (Nobuo) Higashi, Katsuko (Fujio) Nakagawa, Hideko Sansui, and Tomiko Nishimura; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449