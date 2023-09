Celebration of Life for Florence Emiko Nagano, 99, a Reedley-born Nisei and a resident of Alhambra who passed away peacefully on September 15, 2023, was held on Tuesday, September 26, at the Atherton Baptist Home.

She is survived by her sons, Jim and Steve (Patty Ito) Nagano; daughter, Janet (Mitch Werth) Nagano; granddaughter, Kelsey Iino; sisters, Lillian Koda and Betty Machida; and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441