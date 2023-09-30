Funeral services for the late Joan Masayo Kitada Martinez, 73-year-old, Los Angeles-born, who passed away September 16, 2023, will be held on Saturday, October 14, 3 p.m. at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St. in Los Angeles. The family kindly requests aloha/casual attire.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Johnny Martinez; sons, Brion (Brianna) and Russell (Tracy) Martinez; grandchildren, Sienna, Brooks, Sayler and Merrick; brother, David (Jocelyn) Kitada; nieces, Heather (Baruch) Kitada-Smalley and Laurel Kitada; she is also survived by other relatives.

