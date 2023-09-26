Kalapana

Kalapana, the pop-rock band from Honolulu that burst onto the scene with a medley of hits in the mid-1970s and whose songs remain beloved by fans of Hawaiian and island music, will be the headline act during the Asian American Drug Abuse Program’s 30th Showtime benefit concert on Saturday, Oct. 7, in Little Tokyo.

Showtime is AADAP’s annual benefit event and its first full-scale concert in four years due to COVID.

Kalapana was formed in 1973 and became known for its distinctive blend of rock, pop and Hawaiian music styles. The band released several successful albums, including their self-titled debut LP “Kalapana” in 1975, “Kalapana II” in 1976, and “Many Classic Moments” in 1977. Some of their well-known songs include “Naturally,” “Black Sand,” “The Hurt,” and “Nightbird.” Their music has appealed to a wide audience in Hawaii, on the mainland U.S. and in Japan.

The band includes holdover members Kenji Sano on bass and vocals and Gaylord Holomalia on keyboards. They are joined by Garin Poliahu (drums), Alden Levi (vocals/guitar), Shawn Pimental (vocals), Sean Thibadeaux (guitar), Jorden Kealoha-Yamanaka (vocals), and Todd Yukimoto (saxophone/flute.)

They will be joined by special guest, jazz saxophonist Michael Paulo.

This year’s AADAP honorees include Chancee Martorell, executive director of the Thai Community Development Center, and the J. Morey Company, Inc. Insurance Agents & Brokers.

In 1994, Martorell founded the Thai CDC, a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the lives of Thai immigrants through services that promote cultural adjustment and economic self-sufficiency. She has spent the past 35 years engaged in social activism, and has written on the topics of ethnic competency, the Thai immigrant community, Asian poverty, community economic development, urban revitalization strategies, human trafficking, and global capitalism.

She is known most notably for her work on more than a half-dozen human rights cases involving over 2,000 Thai victims of human trafficking who were discovered working in conditions of slavery in the U.S. Her advocacy on behalf of the victims and the success of each case has made her a leading expert and sought-after spokesperson on the issue of modern-day slavery.

Martorell will be given the Mike Watanabe Leadership Award, named in honor of AADAP’s long-time CEO who retired in 2021 after a 46-year career.

The J. Morey Company will be recognized with AADAP’S Kuleana Award for its decades-long service to its clients and commitment and generosity to many community partners. In 2020, the firm celebrated 40 years in business and earned the title of Best Insurance Agency in Downtown Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Downtown News.

Led by President and CEO Joshua Morey, the company now has four locations across the state and continues to support initiatives benefiting AADAP and other community nonprofit organizations.

Founded in 1972, AADAP is one of the oldest and most respected substance abuse treatment and prevention organizations in Los Angeles County. Over the past 51 years, it continues to operate a substance abuse program available to all members of the community who qualify while also expanding programs that provide employment, mental health, and youth and family services that assisted more than 28,000 people last year.

The Oct. 7 concert, which includes a silent auction, dessert reception and opportunity drawing, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center’s Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St., Little Tokyo.

Proceeds will support AADAP’s core services, and a portion of ticket sales will also go toward supporting the relief efforts in Maui following the devastating wildfires last month.

Tickets are available by visiting http://jaccc.com/events. For more information, visit give.classy.org/Showtime 2023, or contact Paulina Hong at phong@aadapinc.org or (323) 293-6284.