Al Muratsuchi

GARDENA — Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi will hold a community town hall on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Gardena residents are invited to share thoughts regarding state and legislative issues that affect the community. Learn what is happening in Sacramento and in the district, as well as services that can be provided to you.

For information or to RSVP, call (310) 375-0691 or visit http://asmdc.org/hvth.