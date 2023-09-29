Dr. Nadine Momoyo Diaz, a third-generation constituent of Council District 14, has announced her candidacy for the Los Angeles City Council District 14.

Nadine Diaz

Diaz ran against former Councilmember José Huizar in 2015 and is running in 2024 against Councilmember Kevin de León, who is seeking re-election.

Born in 1962 in Boyle Heights, Diaz comes from a multicultural and multiethnic background. She is an American of Mexican, Japanese, Basque, and Yaqui Indian descent.

Her late mother, Kimiko, was born in 1942 within the confines of Tule Lake and experienced first-hand the distressing period when Japanese Americans were unjustly incarcerated during World War II. Her father, Anthony, was also born in 1942 and emerged from the Hazard Park government housing projects in Boyle Heights, where he experienced poverty first-hand.

The two met at Roosevelt High School in Boyle Heights in the late 1950s and married in 1960. Kimiko contributed to the family’s livelihood by working at the Bank of Tokyo, enabling Anthony to pursue his education at USC, where he earned his doctorate in pharmacology in 1968. He earned his MD from the University of Utah in 1979, specializing in anesthesiology.

After attaining her associate of arts degree from East Los Angeles Community College, Diaz became is a third-generation alumna of USC, where she earned her bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees. Her professional background is rooted in cultural anthropology and social work, with a specific focus on community organizations, planning, and administration, all complemented by a foundation in clinical practice and policy.

Her campaign said in a statement, “Dr. Diaz’s campaign is rooted in the core principles of respect, integrity, transparency, and service, with a mission to ensure that all stakeholders have a voice and a seat at the table in the planning and decision-making processes, ultimately fostering a more promising future for the district.

“Unlike the other candidates, Dr. Diaz is not a career politician seeking the next political opportunity, nor is she an outsider looking to capitalize on a political career. With a distinguished 30-year career as a health professional within the district, she has consistently volunteered her time as a community advocate and leader to address the needs of her constituents, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those residing in CD 14.

“Dr. Diaz’s journey has been marked by an unyielding dedication to creating positive change for all people. She has witnessed first-hand the challenges faced by the district, ranging from elder abuse, cultural and economic disparities to environmental concerns and mental health issues.

“For the past five decades, the district has grappled with neglect and political corruption, resulting in severe setbacks in terms of the overall well-being of its residents. After dedicating three decades of her life to serving as a health professional within CD 14, Dr. Diaz is prepared to transition from her current role to take on the responsibilities of a councilwoman …

“Dr. Diaz’s campaign stands as a beacon of hope for the district, promising a future characterized by accountability, inclusivity, and a steadfast commitment to the well-being of its residents. Her deep roots within the community, coupled with her extensive experience in healthcare and community advocacy, uniquely position her as the ideal candidate to bring about the positive change that CD 14 so desperately needs.”

Other candidates for the CD 14 seat include Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, Assemblymember Wendy Carillo, former Councilmember Nick Pacheco, tenants’ rights attorney Ysabel Jurado, tenant organizer Eduardo Vargas, entrepreneur Genny Guerrero, Downtown L.A. Neighborhood Council member Samir Bitar, and L.A. County Bar Association leader Teresa Hillery.

The district consists of all or part of Downtown, Little Tokyo, the Arts District, Skid Row, Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Highland Park, El Sereno, Garvanza, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights, and Monterey Hills.