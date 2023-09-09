August 3, 1922 – July 23, 2023

Ruby Tamiko Mio, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 100 (11 days short of turning 101) at Brookdale Senior Living in Torrance with her daughter by her side. Born in Corinne, Utah, she was raised on various sharecropping farms in the Salt Lake City area. She married George Mio, and they resided in Wilmington, California, where they raised four children and operated their sport fishing charter boat business — the New Hustler II. She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and devotion to family; her big smile and warm heart; and amazing talents with ceramics, drawing, and painting.

She was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her children, Art (Margie) Mio, Priscilla (Ken) Mui, Jeff Mio, and Marlene (Chris) Yamada; grandchildren, Mariko (Michael) O’Byrne, Michael (Cheryl) Mio, Leslie (Ryan) Nguyen, Derek (Yuki) Mio, and Austin, Tanner, and Bryce Yamada; and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 23, at 4:45 p.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park, located at 27501 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. (Casual attire)

