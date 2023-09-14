Public memorial services for the late Mr. Seiko Inuma, 97 years old, born in Los Angeles, Calif., but was raised in Kochi City, has passed away on August 30, 2023, will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, 11 a.m. at the Union Church of Los Angeles, 401 E. 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013.

A U.S. Army Korean War veteran, he was stationed in Tokyo in the 1950s and met Nobuko Osada, of Numazu City, his late beloved of 66 years. He served directly under General MacArthur in Shinagawa. Nobuko who is known for her writings and teaching chado. He returned to the States and received his masters at IIT in Chicago, IL. Later he worked for aerospace giants Rockwell and Litton in Woodland Hills, Calif. He had an active social life, loved golf and fishing and was president of the Nanka Kochi Kenjinkai and helped establish the Los Angeles Chapter of the Sakamoto Ryoma Kai in 2007.

He was predeceased by his father, Naoi Inuma and mother, Kinu; granddaughter, Nicole Inuma; and wife, Nobuko. He is survived by daughter, Grace Naomi (Tom) Hutchings; and son, Arthur Nao Inuma; grandchildren, Lisa Naoko (Joey) Bellissimo, Erik (Leticia) Inuma, Jenny Faulkner; great-grandchildren, Seiko and Reya Inuma, Victoria, Erin and Brian Faulkner; niece, Ikuyo (Kiyoshige) Yomogita of Japan, nephew, Jeffrey (Allison) Nomoto of IL, Shuichi (Yumie) Inuma of Japan. Interment will be at the Riverside National Cemetery.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441