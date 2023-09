Mrs. Teruko Suruki, born in Japan, passed away peacefully in her home on August 30, 2023, at the age of 93.

She is predeceased by her husband, Sumio Suruki.

She is survived by her son, Kurt Suruki, and many nieces and nephews in Japan.

Memorial services will be held at Green Hills in Rancho Palos Verdes on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at 2 p.m.