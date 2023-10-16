Celebrated LA executive chefs, Adrian Hoschet, Andreas Nieto, & Rafael Hernandez (LA Prime), holding up dishes from the 2022 Taste of Kizuna.

Kizuna will be holding its unique “Taste of Kizuna” dinner experience for the second time on Tuesday, November 7 at JAR Restaurant (8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048). The event will feature a lineup of distinguished chefs including Chris Ono (Hansei), Suzanne Tracht (JAR), Hajime Takao (Jozu Catering), and Andreas Nieto (LA Prime) to craft a multi-course dinner along with drink pairings courtesy of Suntory and Mutual Trading.



Kizuna is honored to work again with Andy Nakano who has helped to select a team of chefs for an intimate dinner engagement to benefit Kizuna. In attendance, we are also privileged to have Henry Ota, Hiroyo Nonoyama, and representatives from the Sugimoto Family Foundation and the Kawaguchi-Kihara Memorial Foundation as esteemed guests. All proceeds from the Taste of Kizuna will go towards supporting Kizuna’s mission: To educate, empower, and engage the next generation.



“Due to the overwhelming success of last year’s event, we have doubled the capacity and selected a larger venue,” says Chris Fitzgerald, Kizuna’s Executive Director, who enjoys the novel atmosphere that this special night brings. “We are highly anticipating an amazing turnout this year and are excited to be able to coordinate this event a second time in collaboration with Andy Nakano.”



Individual seat reservations are currently available starting at $500. Please email taste@gokizuna.org for inquiries or to purchase a seat at this year’s Taste of Kizuna dinner experience. To see more from last year’s event, visit www.gokizuna.org/tastegallery.



About Kizuna

Founded in 2011, Kizuna is a nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo, dedicated to building a future for the next generation of community leaders. Kizuna works with over 700 youth and young adults throughout the year developing skills in leadership, networking, and building a passion for involvement in community service. Kizuna will also be hosting Showdown, their annual, family-friendly game night

fundraiser on Saturday, November 18th, at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple!