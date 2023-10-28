Family service for Asako Ishihama, 93, a Los Angeles-born Nisei, resident of Palo Alto who passed away peacefully on September 9, 2023, at the Stanford Medical Center, was held on Friday, October 27, at the Fukui Mortuary Chapel, with Rev. Hibiki Murakami of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda M. (George A.) Aluzzi-Ishihama and Amy N. (Nigel) Funge; daughter-in-law, Paria Ishihama; grandchildren, Patrick, Thomas, Emma, Sarah, Jasmin and Bradley.

