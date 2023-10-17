Lily Ann Yuriko Inouye, 94, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on August 7, 2023. Her final moments were spent peacefully in Caring House with daughters, Sharon and Caron, by her side.

Known for her kindness, optimism, and passion for bingo, Lily Ann will be dearly missed. Born in San Francisco, loving wife of prominent Culver City physician Dr. Mitsuo Inouye for 55 years, and director of volunteer services at Washington Hospital for 16 years. A loving caregiver, she brought comfort and joy to others.

She is survived by her daughters, Drs. Sharon and Caron Inouye; her sons-in-law, Dr. Stephen Helfand and Edward Garrett; her grandchildren, Dr. Benjamin Helfand and wife Danielle, Jordan Helfand, Dayton and Mariko Garrett; and her great-grandchildren, Juniper and Adler Helfand. She is predeceased by her husband, Mitsuo Inouye; her sons, Jon and Bradley Inouye; and her grandson, Joshua Helfand.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests donations to: Japanese American National Museum or Caring House.

