Kakehashi participants will enhance their understanding of Japan.

JACL has announced the return of in-person Kakehashi project trips to Japan.

The next program will be from Jan. 15 to 23, 2024. The cohort will consist of 72 participants who will travel to Japan with the purpose of enhancing their understanding of the Japanese economy, society, history, diverse culture, politics, and diplomatic policies of Japan through people-to-people exchanges. Participants are expected to play an active and important role in the future of U.S.-Japan relations.

The program is also taking applications for three chaperones. Japanese language experience preferred.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will consist of a smaller number of participants. Applicants are asked to be very thorough in filling out their forms. The number of applications considered will be limited to 230.

Some changes to the program include an increase in the age requirements; participants can be up to 25 years old when they leave for the trip. All participants who attend will also need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as defined by CDC guidelines. All other requirements are laid out in the Kakehashi applications and online at www.jacl.org/kakehashi.

Applications will close on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 11:59 p.m. Hawaiian Standard Time or after 230 applications have been received.

The Kakehashi Program is coordinated by the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) and the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE), and supported by funding from the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.