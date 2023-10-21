Mas passed away peacefully on August 22, 2023, at the age of 95.

Mas was born and raised in Paauilo Mauka on the Big Island of Hawaii.

He graduated from Honokaa High School in 1947; following graduation he attended Kansas State University. After graduating from Kansas State University, he settled in the Los Angeles area.

He worked for the Los Angeles County Engineers for almost 35 years.

He entertained at Ginza, New Ginza, Grandview Gardens, Sambi of Tokyo and sang at numerous weddings.

Mas is survived by his loving family: wife, Lily Hamasu; 2 sons, Eric (Allison) and James Hamasu; grandchildren, Lauren and Justin Hamasu; 2 siblings, Edgar (Helen) Hamasu of Hawaii and Jeanne Kim of Cupertino; brother-in-law, Paul (Gail) Sakamoto; and many nieces, nephews, and relatives.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. at South Bay Community Church, 2549 W. 190th St., Torrance, CA 90504.

Family requests Aloha attire, no Koden or flowers. Interment will be at a later date.