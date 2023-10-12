On Oct. 9, an unidentified Asian male was picked up from 3740 S. Meyler St. in San Pedro after sustaining a traumatic injury.

He is currently intubated/sedated, in grave condition, and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center does not have any information to assist with identifying him.

At right is a photo of the patient and below is a general description; anyone with information that may help to identify him is asked to contact the hospital at (424) 306-5305.

Sex: Male

Race/ethnicity: Asian

Approximate age: Mid-twenties

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black hair, shoulder-length

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 158 pounds

Other descriptive information: The patient’s property consisted of one black backpack, one wallet with Japanese currency and multiple travel-size grooming/hygiene items. He does not have any visible tattoos or other distinguishable marks.