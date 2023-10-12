The Dodgers were heading into action last Wednesday in a very unenviable position, one loss away from the end of their 2023 season.

Down two games to none in their National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles was faced with needing three straight wins in the best-of-five series to avoid elimination.

In the first two matchups at Dodger Stadium, fans turned out in sell-out numbers to support the Boys in Blue, but a stalwart section of D-Backs faithful were on hand as well.

Right: Tommy Pham found a new lease on 2023 after joining the D-Backs mid-season.

Below: Eliza Ichiko Othman, whose son is a data analyst for Arizona, was joined by (from right) mother Teruyo Higuchi, daughter-in-law Melanie, son Ken and 3-month-old grandson Ren.

Above: Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly receives praise from manager Dave Roberts after a solid outing on Monday.

Below: One fan shows that Hideo Nomo, who pitched for the Dodgers from 1995 to 1998, has not been forgotten.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo