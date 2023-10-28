WASHINGTON – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to Osaka for the G7 Trade Ministers’ Meeting on Oct. 28-29.

Katherine Tai

During this meeting, Tai will represent the Biden-Harris Administration and participate in ministerial sessions on how G7 members can work together to address sustainability and resilience in the global trading system.

She will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with G7 members and other partners to share the U.S.’ trade priorities and identify areas of cooperation with some of the U.S.’ closest allies.

Tai will be joined on this trip by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative María Pagán.

Tai’s trip to Osaka comes after President Biden visited Hiroshima in May to attend the G7 Summit. This trip highlighted the G7 leaders’ unity on a range of important issues, including support for Ukraine, the need for a level playing field for U.S. workers and businesses, economic resilience, and facilitating a clean energy future.