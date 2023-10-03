NORWALK — Southeast Japanese School and Community Center (SEJSCC) is proud to present a unique family-oriented Japanese sci-fi/fantasy film, “Jellyfish Eyes” (Mememe no Kurage) on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. (check-in time: 5:45 p.m.).

It tells a story involving elementary school children who each have a strange flying creature as a “companion” that only children can see. The children amuse themselves by staging battles between their “companions.” They finally unite and use their “companions” to fight and triumph over an evil force, bringing cooperation and hope back to their community.

Directed by artist Takashi Murakami, the film is presented with English subtitles. Run time is 101 minutes.

Free of charge, but admission is first-come, first-served. Early arrival is suggested. SEJSCC is located at 14615 Gridley Rd. in Norwalk.

This screening is made possible by generous sponsorship from The Downey Film Society, Glennfest Film Festival, and SEJSCC.

For reservations and ticket vouchers, email festnfun456@gmail.com with your name and the name of each guest. You will receive confirmation.

If you would like to see more events like this, you are asked to support SEJSCC by going to the home page (http://sejscc.org), clicking “Donate” on the upper right corner, and noting “Japanese film.” If you are interested in sponsoring future events, email festnfun456@gmail.com.

For more information, email festnfun456@gmail.com or phone (562) 863-5996.