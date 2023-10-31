Shizuko Sakuda was born on November 15, 1928, in Los Angeles, Calif. to Taruko and Shigemori Mayemura of Kagoshima, Japan. She was the eldest of 5 siblings.

She met Tadashi Sakuda through social outings and later married. They opened a grocery store and then owned a liquor store in Torrance. They worked very long hours seven days a week and sometimes missed holidays with the extended family due to work.

After retiring in 1990 and then after Tadashi’s passing in 1992, Shizuko became more active with social activities. She enjoyed calligraphy (shuji) class, exercise classes at the JCI and being a member of the Gardena Buddhist Church and the Fujinkai.

She also spent a lot of time with her beloved grandchildren, helped raise them by babysitting, picking them up from school and providing delicious snacks and meals. Her time with them built strong, loving bonds. She was always generous and thoughtful of others.

Shizuko passed away on October 17, 2023, at 94 years old while recovering from hip replacement surgery after a fall. Her service will be at Green Hills Mortuary and Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. She will be missed by her two daughters, grandchildren, sisters, brother and many nieces and nephews. She will be interred with her husband, Tadashi, per her wishes.