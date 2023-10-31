Sanada plays John Wick’s long-time pal and hotel manager Koji Shimazu, with Rina Sawayama as his daughter, Akira. (Lionsgate)

By IZUMI HASEGAWA, Hollywood News Wire Inc./Special to the Rafu

This year saw the (reportedly) final adventure for Keanu Reeves in the “John Wick” movie series, and now fans can purchase the four features in a new DVD, Blu-ray and digital collection. The $45 set includes bonus features that offer sneak peeks into the creation and stars of the franchise.

Ahead of this year’s release of “Chapter 4,” Rafu contributor Izumi Hasegawa had a chat with legendary Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada. The 63-year-old action star plays a hotel-managing confidant to Wick in the film.

Hasegawa: Had you been in touch with Keanu Reeves since filming “47 Ronin”?

Sanada: It took a relatively long time for the work on “47 Ronin” to be finished, about two years total, I think. We last saw each other at the “47 Ronin” premiere in New York. After that, we hadn’t met in person. We had some near-misses though, and have sent a “hello” when we see mutual friends. Even though we know each other’s cell phone numbers, we aren’t in contact very often.

Actually, I was cast in “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” but I was injured just before we started shooting. I went on location but I unfortunately was not able to recover in time, so I told Keanu and the director Chad (Stahelski), “I’m sorry. I got injured so I cannot work with you.” I had no choice but to regretfully withdraw. I talked with Keanu on the phone at that time. He was worried, so he called me. So that was the last time we talked.

Hiroyuki Sanada arrives at the premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4” last March in Hollywood. (Photo by Izumi Hasegawa)

I recovered from the injury soon afterwards, so I thought that I had maybe done something inexcusable by pulling out. This time, though, the director for “John Wick: Chapter 4” called me and said, “I made this role just for you, so please say yes.”

Additionally, he said that the character is an “old friend of John Wick.” I knew I had to say “yes” no matter what because even though I caused trouble for him last time, he still asked me to play this role. I was also thrilled that I would be playing the role of a “long-time friend.” I quickly replied with “I’ll do it. Let’s meet on location.”

Hasegawa: What kind of injury was it and how did it happen?

Sanada: I was injured during self-training. After I was cast in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” I made my own strength training program. So in the middle of saying, “Bring it on, Keanu!” I go “Oops”… I felt truly awful that I was hurt while doing my own training… I ruptured my Achilles tendon. I had time to heal before filming started, but I decided to make sure to take care of myself.

Hasegawa: What kind of training routine do you normally have?

Sanada: I don’t have a routine training schedule. It varies on a case-by-case basis. My everyday routine is walking, light jogging, and stretching, so on the contrary, I keep it plain these days. When I get a project to work on, the routine will change depending on what kind of movement is required or how much strength is necessary. I don’t always do the same things in my training schedule or routine.

For walking, I try to walk at least 7,000 steps daily. A while ago, I kept to 10,000 steps a day, but lately, depending on how tired I am at the time, I try to get pretty close to that total. So it’s not about how many hours you walk in a day. I try to come up with ways to achieve that total even when I am busy. For example, when I am traveling by car, I’ll get out of the car to walk back.

Jackie Chan often did that too. While we were filming (“Rush Hour 3”), when we went to train together, he always walked on the way back. 20 to 30 minutes. His stunt team joined him in walking back.

Hasegawa: In Hollywood, even after you have built up your status, you still get acting coaches or voice coaches. Do you have any coaches?

Sanada: I don’t have an acting coach, but there are different requirements depending on the role, so before start filming, I just have my dialect coach check my accent on my lines. In relation to acting, it feels like a collaboration of the director and co-stars on set.

Hiroyuki Sanada and Keanu Reeves previously worked together in “47 Ronin” (2013).

Hasegawa: In this film, you play a father who has a daughter. In real life you have two sons. Please tell us how you have changed since becoming a parent and what you have learned from them.

Sanada: I was able to discover, “Oh, this generation thinks this way” by looking back at my own childhood. From my sons I was able to really understand things about a different generation than my own.

This time, the role of my daughter is played by Rina Sawayama. I planned to create a father-daughter relationship with her as much as possible before filming began, especially because this was her acting debut. So during and after training, I made time for reading together at least once a day, and making performance plans while walking with her.

While working together I learned about things different from my generation, experiences she in particular was sensitive to, and became aware of different ways to take in the script. Because there were many chances for me to learn, I thought about how I could best apply these new skills.

And on the other hand, I also taught her various things, like showing her how to move, or about the camera angles, or what’s the most efficient way to look. In that way, by sharing as much time together as we could, we were able to form a close, father-daughter like relationship.

With that, when we worked on set together on the first day, it really felt like we were father and daughter. Because she also came to the set with that confidence, even if it was only for a short time, if we had a good amount of time together, we knew we could say that we had come this far. I witnessed the speed and merit of her response, and the magnificence of that intuition at play.

Hasegawa: In life we have peaks and valleys. When you fall into a valley, what do you do to pull yourself back up? Please give us some advice.

Sanada: When I fall, with the feeling that I should fall as far as I should, I leave myself alone. From there, bottom of the bottom, when I am truly at my lowest point, I ask myself, in which direction should I crawl? I listen to my inner voice. Don’t push your problems aside. Listen from the very depths of your being to your inner voice. That way, now you are able to see the things you should be doing, the things you want to do in the future.

If the direction you were taking up until now was different, you have received a good chance to change course. Now, I think that you can pull yourself up in the direction that you believe is best, and start from one again.

So I think you might wonder, why now, why did this happen in this timing? To me, I feel like I am being watched and tested on how I can overcome the hurdles I’ve been given. It’s like another me is watching, with his chin resting in his hands, thinking, “How will this guy get back on his feet?” When I get back on my feet, I vow to myself that I’ll go this far next time, and I will fly even farther than I fell.

In that way, I think that I am being tested based on the positive idea that there aren’t any hurdles that can’t be overcome. It’s as if that other me is watching the process of me rebounding and getting back on my feet with amusement. If you possess that sort of objective viewpoint, I feel you won’t just suffer in the dark, but you will probably see a bright light very quickly.

English translation by Nora Rowan