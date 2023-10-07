The cast of “Sumo.” (Rich Soublet Photography)

LA JOLLA — The world premiere of “Sumo,” a play by Lisa Sanaye Dring, is being presented through Oct. 22 at the Mandell Weiss Forum, located on the UC San Diego campus, 2910 La Jolla Village Dr., La Jolla.

A co-production by La Jolla Playhouse and Ma-Yi Theater.

“Welcome to the dohyō. Where the national heroes of Japan are made. These men are not gods, they are sumo. But sumo wrestlers were once gods.”

Entrenched in an elite sumo training facility in Tokyo, six men practice, eat, love, play and ultimately fight. Akio arrives as an angry, ambitious 18-year-old with a lot to learn. Expecting validation, dominance and fame, and desperate to move up the ranks, he slams headlong into his fellow wrestlers, especially Mitsuo, the highest-ranked fighter.

With sponsorship money at stake, their bodies on the line, and their futures at risk, the wrestlers struggle to carve themselves – and one another – into the men they dream of being.

Dring has painted a vivid world with poetic precision, mixing ancient, divine ritual with the guttural ferocity of competition. “Sumo” was a hit as part of La Jolla Playhouse’s DNA New Work Series in 2021. Directed by Ralph B. Peña, the play features live taiko drumming.

Lisa Sanaye Dring

The cast: Kris Bona, Michael Hisamoto, Earl T. Kim, Ryan Nebreja, David Shih, Miller Tai, Scott Keiji Takeda, Adam Tran, Viet Vo, Shi-Wei Wu (taiko drummer and composer).

The crew: Wilson Chin, scenic design; Mariko Ohigashi, costume design; Paul Whitaker, lighting design; Fabian Obispo, sound design; Hana Kim, projection design; Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, wig and hair design; Chelsea Pace, intimacy staging and co-fight director; James Yaegashi, cultural/martial arts consultant and co-fight director; Alice Tuan, dramaturg.

Dring is a writer, director and actor originally from Hilo, Hawaii and Reno, Nev. She has been nominated for an Emmy for her work as a writer and director. Her productions this year include “Hungry Ghost” at Skylight Theatre in Los Angeles. Her play “The Wicked One” was a finalist for the Relentless Award, a finalist for the Bay Area Playwrights Festival, a finalist for the Seven Devils Playwrights Conference, and a semi-finalist for the O’Neill Playwrights Conference. “Kaidan Project: Walls Grow Thin,” a piece she co-wrote with Chelsea Sutton, was nominated for eight Ovation Awards and won five. Info: www.lisasanayedring.com

Peña is a founding member and current artistic director of Ma-Yi Theater Company, an Obie Award and Drama Desk-winning Asian American theatre group based in New York City. As a playwright, his works include “Flipzoids,” “Project: Balangiga,” “This End Up,” and “Loose Leaf Bindings.”

Limited seating available. Duration: 1 hour and 55 minutes, including intermission. Showtimes:

Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 10-11, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, Oct. 12-13, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 17-18, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, Oct. 19-20, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Talkback Tuesday, a lively discussion with performers and playhouse staff members, on Oct. 10.

Discovery Sunday, with guest speakers in a moderated discussion, on Oct. 15 after the 2 p.m. show.

Access performances with ASL interpretation and audio description on Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. To discuss access needs, call (858) 550-1010 or email boxoffice@ljp.org.

For tickets, visit https://lajollaplayhouse.org/show/sumo/. For information on discounts, call Patron Services at (858) 550-1010.

Content advisory: Loud noises, flashing lights and adult language. If you have any questions about content, age-appropriateness or stage effects, get in touch with the Patron Services team at boxoffice@ljp.org or (858) 550-1010.

Parking is free for La Jolla Playhouse patrons in the South Parking Structure (formerly known as Osler Parking) when a valid parking pass is displayed. Take advantage of the free shuttle to the theatre. Info: https://lajollaplayhouse.org/plan-your-visit/parking/