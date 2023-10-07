Larry Miyasato (93) peacefully passed away on September 28, 2023, at his home in Carson, Calif. He was born March 8, 1930, in Makawao, Maui. He was the youngest of seven children born to Ansei and Kana Yoshino Miyasato of Okinawa, Japan. Larry was a Korean War veteran. He worked as an engineer, spent the majority of his career working for TRW and retired after 30 years.

Larry is survived by his family: wife, Tomiko (Doris) Miyasato; children, Miles and Mark Miyasato, Debbie (Steve) Nakamura; grandchildren, Jon and Jenna Nakamura; great-grandsons, Rylan, Robin and Rowan Nakamura; also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Private services will be held.