Rio Hidaka

LAKE ELSINORE — Former WBC Asia heavyweight champion Rio Hidaka will take on Josue Vargas during the Desert Storm boxing event this Saturday at Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium.

Hidaka, from Japan, will face Vargas in a bout scheduled to start between 6 and 7 p.m.

Raul Lizarraga 11-0 (all KOs) will be the main event for the vacant WBC World Youth Championship title – also defending his ABO Intercontinental and GBO titles.

Diamond Stadium is located at 500 Diamond Dr. in Lake Elsinore. The boxing events will start around 4 p.m.

There will be 12 bouts with Southern California fighters looking to put on a great show throughout the evening.