An artist rendering of the “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” float that will be ridden in the Jan. 1 Rose Parade by members of the Little League World Series champions from El Segundo.

Following the El Segundo Little League clinching the 2023 Little League World Series title in August, the team will be showcased in the 135th Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena.

The team will ride atop a float sponsored by El Segundo-based DirectTV.

As a part of the sponsorship, DirectTV surprised the team with the news on Nov. 6. DirectTV is leading the creation of the float with help from the team, who later this year will also be able to help assemble the float to be featured during the parade on Jan. 1 and at Floatfest through Jan. 2 in Pasadena.

In addition to fans getting hands-on with all the Rose Parade floats at Floatfest on Jan. 1 and 2, DirectTV will be on-site with its Sportsmobile, delivering the top bowl games live via multiple big-screen TVs for fans.

“Since we were founded 30 years ago, we’ve called El Segundo home for DirectTV, and countless employees have taught their own children about the love of baseball through our local little leagues,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer of DirectTV. “This is just as much about celebrating these boys and their incredible determination at such a young age as it is about us giving back to the community in which we live and work.”

Max Baker, left, Louis Lappe and the entire title-winning El Segundo team were honored at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 29. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

The float is currently being designed by AES and will feature all 12 members of the championship-winning team and their three coaches.

“As soon as the Tournament of Roses reached out to me inviting El Segundo

Little League to be a part of the Rose Parade, I was determined to make it happen to honor the phenomenal accomplishment of these boys and their families – it was just a matter of finding the right partner within our robust business community,” said El Segundo Mayor Drew Boyles. “DirectTV recognized the value of the opportunity and their CMO, Vince Torres, and I were able to work together with the support of the tournament to secure a float. It’s the perfect El Segundo partnership to celebrate how sports excellence brings communities together.”

El Segundo Little League captured its first-ever world championship this past August with a dramatic, 6-5 victory over Curacao in Williamsport, Penn. This is the fifth little league team from Los Angeles County to win the World Series and was approached by the Tournament of Roses about participating soon thereafter.

DirectTV’s Community Engagement Team worked closely with Mayor Boyles to secure a float to ensure that the champions could participate.

“We are thrilled to have DirectTV as a Rose Parade float participant on New Year’s Day. Their act of support not only enables the El Segundo Little League World Series Champions to shine on a national stage but also underscores the power of community and collaboration,” said David Eads, Tournament of Roses CEO.

– Courtesy DirectTV