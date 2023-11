Clifford Keith Hamaishi (born 3-8-1950) died 11-1-2023 at age 73, of a long illness in Pleasant Hill, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ryoso and Yukako Hamaishi, and niece, Holly Rayman. He is survived by his sister, Emilie (Myron) Rayman; cousins, Audrey (Michael) Doi and Ronald (Linda) Koyosako. No funeral, koden, or viewing per his wishes. Burial to be at sea.