WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement Nov. 2 after the House passed H.R. 6126.

Rep. Doris Matsui

“Today, House Republicans put forth a supplemental funding package that falls short of our nation’s obligations and fails to meet the immense gravity of the moment, and that is why I voted no.

“In the wake of the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks, we need to act rapidly to provide aid for Israel’s security and ensure humanitarian resources get to innocent Palestinian civilians who remain in harm’s way.

“This is not the time for political games. Emergency funding needs to respond to urgent, evolving situations. Conditioning aid on rescinding billions of dollars in existing funding threatens our ability to respond to future crises.

“This package needs to show the United States’ unwavering commitment to our allies and combatting terrorism. We must act on the moral imperative to uphold our most sacred principles of protecting innocent lives and preventing humanitarian catastrophe.

“Fortunately, President Biden has put forth a request that fulfills these commitments. House Democrats are ready and willing to work in a bipartisan way to deliver the full scale of resources needed. I urge the speaker to bring the president’s full aid package to the floor as soon as possible.”