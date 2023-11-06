The seventh annual Elemental Funk Concert Fundraiser and Halloween Party was held Oct. 28 at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute.
From left: (front row) Miles Watanabe (sax, trombone, vocals), Brian Yamamoto (lead vocals), Justin Klunk (sax), Jon Matsunaga (sax and wind instruments); (back row) Ed Shimizu (keyboard, vocals), Danny Hirota (guitar), Jeff Ng (drums), Dan Matsuda (bass). (Photo by Cyril Nishimoto)
GVJCI volunteers sport L.A. Dodgers gear for Halloween.
M&M Crew wearing T-shirts by Val Sato.
OC and Friends Dalmatians.
Costumes were encouraged but not required on the dance floor.
Photos courtesy GVJCI (except where noted)