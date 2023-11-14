Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her parents, Yanxiang Wang, 64, and Gaoshan Li, 71. (LAPD)

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced the filing of three murder charges against Samuel Bond Haskell in the deaths of his wife, Mei Haskell, 37, and her parents, Gaoshan Li, 72, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, in Tarzana.

“These shocking and gruesome crimes have sent shockwaves through our community. We stand with the victims’ loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time and will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served.,” Gascón said. “Our Major Crimes Division will work tirelessly to bring about a prosecution that reflects the severity of this devastating crime.”

Haskell, 35, is charged in Case 23CJFC00013 with three counts of murder. The special circumstance of multiple murders is also alleged.

He is the son of Samuel Haskell III, a prominent talent agent and film producer.

Haskell’s arraignment was continued to Dec. 8 in Division 30 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

The victims, who lived in the Tarzana residence with Haskell and the couple’s three young children, were last seen on or about Nov. 6.

On Nov. 7, Haskell allegedly hired four day-laborers to take away several heavy black plastic trash bags from his home in Tarzana. One of the laborers opened one of the bags and allegedly observed human body parts. They called 911 and reported the incident.

That same day, Haskell was allegedly observed and photographed a short distance from his home disposing a large trash bag into a dumpster in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard.

On Nov. 8, an individual who was looking through the same dumpster found a torso in a trash bag and called 911.

Haskell was arrested on Nov. 8 and is being held on no bail.

If convicted as charged, Haskell will face a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

The case is being prosecuted by LADA’s Major Crimes Division and is being investigated by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division.