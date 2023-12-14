CERRITOS — The ABC Unified School District Board of Education selected a new president, vice president, and clerk at its regular meeting on Dec. 5.

The board’s reorganization, in which new officers are selected to serve in the coming calendar year, takes place each December. This year, the board chose Sophia Tse to serve as president, Ernie Nishii to serve as vice president, and Francisco Noyola to serve as clerk. All began their terms immediately after being selected.

“I am very honored to have the trust of my colleagues to lead the board in the coming year,” said Tse, who will be serving as president for the third time since she joined the board in 2007. “I would like to thank the outgoing president, Mr. Brad Beach, who did a remarkable job. I hope to build on the success we have had in moving our schools forward in this new post-pandemic world.”

Beach was recognized for his service by elected officials and community leaders. During his year as president, he oversaw continued improvements to schools through Measure BB, the school improvement bond passed by voters in 2018; led the search for a new superintendent, resulting in the selection of Dr. Gina Zietlow; and visited every school in the district through his “30 Schools in 30 Weeks” video series.

“It was a great year, full of unique and unforeseen challenges,” said Beach. “I am so proud of all we accomplished and the direction we’re headed. I know Mrs. Tse will do a fantastic job as president.”

Nishii was first elected to the board in 2017 and served as president in 2019. He was re-elected in 2022.

Noyola was appointed to the board in July to serve out the remaining term of Christopher Apodaca, who resigned in May.

The other board members are Michael Ray Eugenio, Olga Rios and Soo Yoo.

The Board of Education typically meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. All meetings are held at the ABCUSD District Office, located at 16700 Norwalk Blvd. in Cerritos. Learn more about the Board of Education at the district’s website: http://abcusd.us.